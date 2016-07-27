Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotagal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD
Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Kotagal works at
Dr. Kotagal's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotagal?
I chose to take my daughter for a 2nd opinion in 2015 from Columbus, OH due to epilepsy. Best decision I ever made! Dr. Kotagal is by far the best pediatric epilepsy physician with a kind & gentle bed side manner. He truly listens & cares! I would give him 10 star rating!
About Dr. Prakash Kotagal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1053350983
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotagal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotagal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotagal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotagal works at
Dr. Kotagal speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotagal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotagal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotagal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotagal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.