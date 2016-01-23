Overview of Dr. Prakash Krishnan, MD

Dr. Prakash Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Krishnan works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.