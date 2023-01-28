Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD
Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Ohio State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Maniam's Office Locations
The Women's Healing Center for GYN Oncology & Surgery8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1040, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 589-7524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maniam?
Having Dr.Maniam as my urologist was a blessing.I highly recommend Dr. Maniam to anyone looking for a truly great Doctor. I am so thankful for the care I received from Dr.Maniam and his excellent staff.He really cares about his patients and takes the time to explain your situation.Dr.Maniam made me feel at ease with his kind and caring manner.
About Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922084433
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maniam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maniam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniam has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.