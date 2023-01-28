Overview of Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD

Dr. Prakash Maniam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Ohio State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Maniam works at The Women's Healing Center for GYN Oncology & Surgery in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.