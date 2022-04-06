Overview

Dr. Prakash Paragi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Paragi works at Surgical and Professional Services, PC in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.