Overview of Dr. Prakash Patel, MD

Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Parkersburg Pediatrics in Vienna, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.