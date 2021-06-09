Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Prakash Patel, MD
Dr. Prakash Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
First Settlement Orthopaedics Inc.800 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105 Directions (304) 424-4531
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We adore Dr. Patel. We have never waited in his waiting room for our appointments— we are always promptly in and out. He’s very knowledgeable and straightforward.
About Dr. Prakash Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306832928
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Fresno Med Ctr
- UCSF-Fresno Medical Center
- Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
- Bhavans College,Ahmedabad,India
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
