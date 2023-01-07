Overview of Dr. Prakash Peddi, MD

Dr. Prakash Peddi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Peddi works at Hematology/Oncology Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Malaise and Fatigue and Limb Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.