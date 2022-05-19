Dr. Prakash Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prakash Reddy, MD
Dr. Prakash Reddy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indialantic, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Edward F. Baines D.D.S. P.A.140 6th Ave, Indialantic, FL 32903 Directions (321) 477-0477
Select Physical Therapy5200 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 724-0015
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to patient. Asks questions. Highly recommend Dr Reddy.
About Dr. Prakash Reddy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.