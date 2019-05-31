Dr. Prakash Sampath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Sampath, MD
Overview of Dr. Prakash Sampath, MD
Dr. Prakash Sampath, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Sampath works at
Dr. Sampath's Office Locations
Main Office, Southside Medical Center118 DUDLEY ST, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 273-4155
Southeast Medical Center60 Messenger St, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (401) 273-4155
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9166Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
B U Affiliated Physicians720 Harrison Ave Ste 7600, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8984
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sampath?
Dr. Sampath and his assistant Phyllis Dolcy are amazing. Very attentive and thorough. His office staff is fantastic. Very professional and helpful. Sheri and Jahlyne are fantastic
About Dr. Prakash Sampath, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampath works at
Dr. Sampath has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sampath speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.