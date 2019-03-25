See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Prakash Seshadri, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (8)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Prakash Seshadri, MD

Dr. Prakash Seshadri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Seshadri works at Christiana Care Endocrinology in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seshadri's Office Locations

    Health Core Inc
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3201, Newark, DE 19713
(302) 623-4323
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 661-3070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2019
    I have hypothyroidism which I see Dr. Shashadri. I have been seeing him for 10 years. He is a kind and thorough dr who takes the time to listen. We always discuss options for treatment. He is a true professional.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Prakash Seshadri, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134144330
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University School Of Med
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Internal Medicine
