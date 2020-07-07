Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakashchandra Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Prakashchandra Patel, MD
Dr. Prakashchandra Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Girdhari S Purohit MD Inc395 N San Jacinto St Ste B, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-4612
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me through some very difficult issues. I would not want to go anywhere else
About Dr. Prakashchandra Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790860922
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.