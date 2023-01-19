Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakriti Merchant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prakriti Merchant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ.
Dr. Merchant works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gastroenterology Group1308 Morris Ave Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Trinitas Physicians Practice LLC240 Williamson St Ste 401, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 282-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchant?
She is a great doctor. I like her very much
About Dr. Prakriti Merchant, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1447546775
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant works at
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.