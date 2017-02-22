Overview

Dr. Prakul Chandra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Millen, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Chandra works at Heywood K Gay MD in Millen, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.