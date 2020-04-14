Overview of Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD

Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Baddigam works at Solution-Based Counseling Services in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.