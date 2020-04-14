Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD
Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Baddigam works at
Dr. Baddigam's Office Locations
-
1
Solution Based Counseling Services43211 Dalcoma Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 265-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a current patient whom has been under the medical care of doctor Prameela Baddigam for over the past 5 years, I am shocked to read negative comments towards either Mr or Mrs Baddigam. I do believe that the vast majority of those reviews have more to do with other factors such as (unforeseen insurance issues, wait time, Dr hopping/drug seeking behavior, etc.) then it does with the actual care you receive while discussing you’re issues with the doctors. As a patient who has been here for the better part of 5+ years I know that there are some minor issues that can happen, with my biggest issue being the wait time you may face while also having to wait in a crowded room. -Mrs Baddigam, If you ever happen to stumble upon this review and were curious to know how some of your patients truly feel about all of the different aspects that are used to determine your rating. I say to forget the number of stars one has given you and to hear this from me: THANK YOU so much for never giving up
About Dr. Prameela Baddigam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952302861
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddigam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baddigam accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddigam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddigam works at
Dr. Baddigam has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddigam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddigam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddigam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddigam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddigam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.