Overview of Dr. Durga Goli, MD

Dr. Durga Goli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Goli works at Grandview Medical Group Endocrinology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.