Dr. Durga Goli, MD
Overview of Dr. Durga Goli, MD
Dr. Durga Goli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Grandview Medical Group Endocrinology3525 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 971-2758
Grandview Medical Clinic3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 840, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-2758
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am trying to reschule my appoinment but am notgetting through to her office to get my appointment Trying to get my appointment
About Dr. Durga Goli, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932165792
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Goli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goli has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goli speaks Hindi.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Goli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goli.
