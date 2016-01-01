Dr. Pramila Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramila Nathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pramila Nathan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
-
1
Psychotherapy Center for Children Adults and Families204 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 876-0545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathan?
About Dr. Pramila Nathan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1366441933
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.