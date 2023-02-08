See All Plastic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (75)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD

Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Ohio State University Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Malhotra works at Balance Hair Restoration in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balance Hair Restoration
    2320 Washtenaw Ave # 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 913-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Facial Skin Cancer
Fat Grafting to the Face
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164484796
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Department of Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery - University of Wisconsin Hospitals
    Residency
    • Department of Otolaryngology – Head &amp; Neck Surgery at University of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra works at Balance Hair Restoration in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Malhotra’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

