Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD
Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Ohio State University Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
Balance Hair Restoration2320 Washtenaw Ave # 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 913-5100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I'm approaching 2 weeks in my recovery. The entire process has been smooth. The office staff is warm, kind and super accommodating. Tammy was consistently lightening fast to answer any questions I had along the way. The surgery and recovery so far has been relatively easy, I felt well prepared for what to expect. Dr. Malhotra is a highly skilled surgeon and artist. He is kind and calm with a quiet confidence. He doesn't give super detailed explanations but thoroughly answers any questions. Never felt rushed. It is still quite early in my recovery so I have the expected swelling, but can already tell that it is going to be a phenomenal result. My profile is amazing. I had one other consultation with another surgeon but my choice was easy, and I highly recommend Dr Malhotra to anyone.
About Dr. Pramit Malhotra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164484796
Education & Certifications
- Department of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - University of Wisconsin Hospitals
- Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at University of Minnesota
- Ohio State University Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Malhotra works at
