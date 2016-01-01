Overview of Dr. Pramod Batra Sr, MD

Dr. Pramod Batra Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Batra Sr works at PRAMOD K BATRA, M.D. in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.