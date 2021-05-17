Dr. Pramod Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramod Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Pramod Joseph, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Pramod Joseph MD275 18th St Ste 103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 268-8030
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Dr. Joseph has been following me for the past few years for upper and lower GI issues. He's performed several upper endoscopies and colonoscopies. He's been concerned, thorough, pleasant, patient and professional.
About Dr. Pramod Joseph, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1720222102
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.