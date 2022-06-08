Dr. Pramod Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramod Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pramod Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Virginia Gastroenterology Institute2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 205, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 942-2566Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Virginia Gastroenterology Institute3910 Bridge Rd Ste 101, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 942-2566
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Excellent Doctor performance extraordinary he performed my Colonoscopy and took great care of me during my stay at Obici.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1902882954
- University of Illinois
- Christ Hospital and Med Center|Med College
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center|Christ Hospital &amp; Medical Center|Christ Hospital Med Center
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Gastroenterology
