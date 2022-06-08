Overview

Dr. Pramod Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Virginia Gastroenterology Institute in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.