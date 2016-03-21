Overview of Dr. Pramod Narula, MD

Dr. Pramod Narula, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Narula works at Pain Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.