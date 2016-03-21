Dr. Pramod Narula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramod Narula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pramod Narula, MD
Dr. Pramod Narula, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Narula works at
Dr. Narula's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
All of my children are patients of Dr. Narula. He is an excellent doctor with a wonderful bedside manner. He and Cathy are always available to answer any questions that I have regarding medications and dosages. They always put me at ease.
About Dr. Pramod Narula, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Hindi
- 1881774933
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narula has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narula speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
