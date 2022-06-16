Overview of Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD

Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University Cincinnati



Dr. Sharma works at Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.