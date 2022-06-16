Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD
Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University Cincinnati
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (435) 264-5480Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper756 E 12200 S, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5478Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a huge fan of Dr Sharma. I had to have my first parathyroid surgery in March 2021 and my second a few weeks ago. Dr Sharma knows his stuff and always takes the time to make sure I understand things. His staff is great too! His nurse Miley was responsive and quick to answer a few post surgery questions I had. My GP recommended Dr Sharma and I am so thankful he did.
About Dr. Pramod Sharma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hindi
- 1801986427
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- University Cincinnati
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.