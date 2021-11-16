Overview of Dr. Pramoda Koduru, MD

Dr. Pramoda Koduru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Koduru works at Digestive Disease Specialists,Inc in Midwest City, OK with other offices in Chicago, IL, Oklahoma City, OK and Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.