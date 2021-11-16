Dr. Pramoda Koduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pramoda Koduru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Paul B Edmonds MD8121 National Ave Ste 303, Midwest City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 737-4464
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc4201 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 632-4000
- 4 4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 315, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 471-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Health Edmond
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Best of the best stomach drs. Hate seeing other drs as most people are, but even look forward to see Dr Pramoda Koduru
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Koduru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koduru accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koduru has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.