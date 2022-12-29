Overview

Dr. Pranab Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Forrest City Medical Center, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Saint Francis Cardiology Associates - Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.