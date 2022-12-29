Dr. Pranab Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranab Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pranab Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Forrest City Medical Center, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Saint Francis Cardiology Associates - Memphis6005 Park Ave Ste 500B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-6925Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest City Medical Center
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and doctor made me feel at ease. Very thorough.
About Dr. Pranab Das, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528260460
Education & Certifications
- East Tenn State U
- Queens Hospital Center
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
