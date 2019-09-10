Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1800
Health Quest Medical Practice6511 Spring Brook Ave Ste 101, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 871-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Kumar 5 years ago when my Daughter was in very poor medical condition. He preformed surgeries on her , prescribed medications, and took the time to explain every thing in great detail. I credit him with saving her life !! Today I returned to him by means of my Husband 's medical problem, only to find the same comfort in dealing with Dr. Kumar as he explained the situation and remedy in terms we could comprehend. He offered a solution and recommended follow up medical appointments to ensure my husbands future health is monitored. I am glad that this man has chosen SURGERY as his occupation. Kim in Hyde Park, N.Y. Sept.10,2019
About Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275793549
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- NYU Medical Center
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.