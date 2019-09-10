See All General Surgeons in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Health Quest Medical Practice PC
    21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845) 214-1800
    Health Quest Medical Practice
    6511 Spring Brook Ave Ste 101, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 (845) 871-4275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 10, 2019
    I met Dr. Kumar 5 years ago when my Daughter was in very poor medical condition. He preformed surgeries on her , prescribed medications, and took the time to explain every thing in great detail. I credit him with saving her life !! Today I returned to him by means of my Husband 's medical problem, only to find the same comfort in dealing with Dr. Kumar as he explained the situation and remedy in terms we could comprehend. He offered a solution and recommended follow up medical appointments to ensure my husbands future health is monitored. I am glad that this man has chosen SURGERY as his occupation. Kim in Hyde Park, N.Y. Sept.10,2019
    About Dr. Pranat Kumar, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1275793549
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    • NYU Medical Center
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
