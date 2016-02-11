Dr. Diwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pranav Diwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pranav Diwan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Grady General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Sweet Bay Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 551-0083
-
2
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-1155
-
3
John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital - Rehab915 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 228-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Grady General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Diwan is very professional and knowledgeable. He makes you feel comfortable. He explains everything very well and gives you time to ask questions. I am glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. Pranav Diwan, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diwan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Diwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.