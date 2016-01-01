See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD

Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ghody works at Advantage Care Physicians in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghody's Office Locations

    Advantagecare Physicians PC - Jamaica Estates
    18005 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 680-4227
    Forest Hills Medical Office
    9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    16 years of experience
    English
    1699902932
    Education & Certifications

    Kings County Hospital Center
    Long Island College Hospital
    SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghody has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ghody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

