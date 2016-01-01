Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD
Overview of Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD
Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ghody works at
Dr. Ghody's Office Locations
Advantagecare Physicians PC - Jamaica Estates18005 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (646) 680-4227
Forest Hills Medical Office9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghody has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.