Overview of Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD

Dr. Pranav Ghody, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Ghody works at Advantage Care Physicians in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.