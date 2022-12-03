Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD
Overview of Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD
Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Kidambi's Office Locations
Dr. Kidambi's Office Locations
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-8244
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 267-8244Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-8244
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. First time meeting him as previous dr retired.
About Dr. Pranav Kidambi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861892556
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
