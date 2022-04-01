Dr. Pranav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranav Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Pranav Shah, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Locations
Ace Endocrinology Associates Professional Corp.225 State Route 35 Ste 102B, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 345-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah helped identify and map out my thyroid for both my endocrinologist and surgeon. His efforts helped save my life. Dr. Shah is the ultimate professional. He is as nice and caring as he is proficient at his skills. I highly recommend Dr Shah to anyone needing his services.
About Dr. Pranav Shah, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1144215963
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Monmouth Med Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
