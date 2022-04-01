See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Pranav Shah, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.9 (109)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pranav Shah, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Shah works at Imaging Interventions in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr Shah helped identify and map out my thyroid for both my endocrinologist and surgeon. His efforts helped save my life. Dr. Shah is the ultimate professional. He is as nice and caring as he is proficient at his skills. I highly recommend Dr Shah to anyone needing his services.
    Ron G — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Pranav Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144215963
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Residency
    • Monmouth Med Center
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Imaging Interventions in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

