Overview of Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD

Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Dalal works at Kidney Associates of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.