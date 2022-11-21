Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD
Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Dalal works at
Dr. Dalal's Office Locations
Kidney Associates of Kansas City6530 Troost Ave Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9401Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After working with Dr. Dalal for many many years, I must say I do not know if the person who scored him low actually saw Dr Dalal. If they had, they would know Dr Dalal is not racist in any way. He is the kindest, caring, most skillful nephrologist I have ever worked with in my 37 years in healthcare. He literally would not hurt a fly. I highly recommend Dr Dalal. But if you are looking for someone to lie to you about your medical condition, he is not your man. He will always be straight with you about your care and outcomes, even if that means you are not suitable for transplant. Being turned down for transplant is very upsetting to patients, I get that. But because your transplant was denied doesn't mean he is racist. It means you are too high risk for transplant. He could have actually saved your life by turning you down for transplant. Look for the good and stop labeling to suit your narrative. Dr Dalal is an incredible dr who I would recommend to everyone.
About Dr. Pranavkumar Dalal, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083811293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalal works at
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.