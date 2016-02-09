Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD
Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their residency with Med
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinguecula and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
- 1 3660 Boulevard Ste D, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 243-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr Gupta is great. I have never been able to see as well as I do now. The only situation I had was that I changed insurance and while my insurance company stated that I pay a $30.00 co-pay, even after explaining that to the staff, they still insisted that I pay $100. So today I get my statement from my health care provider and it again says I pay a $30. co-pay. I will call the office in the morning to see how long it takes to get my $70.00 back.
About Dr. Pranay Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1982641049
Education & Certifications
- Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Pinguecula and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.