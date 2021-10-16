See All Nephrologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD

Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MD) - Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India|Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Kathuria works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kathuria's Office Locations

    Division of Nephrology and Hypertension
    4444 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 619-4888
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 801-3783
    University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine
    591 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 619-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Hypokalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr. Pranay Kathuria is a true physician. His approach is holistic. He is one of, if not THE greatest examples of the science of medicine and what a physician should be. His humility earns great respect while at the same time, he is adamant regarding his treatment strategy which builds great confidence regarding health issues. With OU Physicians, we are fortunate to have this great medical practitioner in the Tulsa Oklahoma area. Without reservation he is HIGHLY recommended. His Physician/Patient relations are superb. His knowledge and interpretative skills are marked by unparalleled performance. He has unmatched perspicacity in the area of the science of medicine. Dr. Kathuria researches the science and is highly informed of current methodologies. Above all this he is kind, thoughtful, and even humorous. Going to him is like going to visit a caring relative. Dr. Kathuria is the whole length, width, height, and depth of what a physician should be.
    RK Lyon, MSgt Retired — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1073583431
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research|University of Missouri
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MD) - Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India|Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kathuria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kathuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kathuria works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kathuria’s profile.

    Dr. Kathuria has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kathuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathuria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

