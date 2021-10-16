Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranay Kathuria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MD) - Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India|Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Division of Nephrology and Hypertension4444 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 619-4888
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine591 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106 Directions (918) 619-4888
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Dr. Pranay Kathuria is a true physician. His approach is holistic. He is one of, if not THE greatest examples of the science of medicine and what a physician should be. His humility earns great respect while at the same time, he is adamant regarding his treatment strategy which builds great confidence regarding health issues. With OU Physicians, we are fortunate to have this great medical practitioner in the Tulsa Oklahoma area. Without reservation he is HIGHLY recommended. His Physician/Patient relations are superb. His knowledge and interpretative skills are marked by unparalleled performance. He has unmatched perspicacity in the area of the science of medicine. Dr. Kathuria researches the science and is highly informed of current methodologies. Above all this he is kind, thoughtful, and even humorous. Going to him is like going to visit a caring relative. Dr. Kathuria is the whole length, width, height, and depth of what a physician should be.
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1073583431
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research|University of Missouri
- St Lukes Hospital
- Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MD) - Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India|Delhi University, Maulana Azad Medical College
Dr. Kathuria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathuria accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kathuria has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kathuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kathuria speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathuria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.