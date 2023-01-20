Overview of Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD

Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Springfield, MA with other offices in Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.