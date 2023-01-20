Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD
Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
-
1
Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Springfield - Medical Center Drive2 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5363
-
2
Northampton - King Street Office325b King St, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 387-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
I don't really have a comment concerning the office visit. But I must say that he did a truly amazing job on my [...], and I am happy and grateful for it.
About Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1932350097
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
- Georgetown Univ Hosp
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.