Dr. Pranay Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Pranay Patel, MD
Dr. Pranay Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1322Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a absorbable nasal implant to help support the cartilage in the nose sidewall. I was happy with the outcome. It improved my sleeping and my recreational activities by improving my breathing. This has improved the quality of my life and I think about the difference all the time. I think Dr patel is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Pranay Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Geisinger Hlth System
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
