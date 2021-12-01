Overview of Dr. Pranay Patel, MD

Dr. Pranay Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.