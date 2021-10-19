Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
Overview of Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Ramdev works at
Dr. Ramdev's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Interventional & Vein Associates2215 Nebraska Ave Ste 3-D, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 410-4050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramdev?
My VA Medical Group found problems with my Arteries that needed attention. My Personal Physician recommended Dr. Ramdev and I was given an appointment rapidly. His Staff made the whole thing a real pleasant experience and Dr. Ramdev explained to me in terms I could understand what was going on and why I did not need the stenting I assumed would be necessary and told me. He also told my personal Physician. What started as a dread to me turned out to be a very pleasant and meaningful experience in a very short time. Thank you all.
About Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1588629620
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard Univ|Harvard University, Beth Israel/ Deaconess Medical Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramdev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramdev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramdev using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramdev works at
Dr. Ramdev has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramdev speaks Italian and Spanish.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramdev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramdev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.