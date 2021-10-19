See All Vascular Surgeons in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (152)
Map Pin Small Fort Pierce, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD

Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Ramdev works at Vascular Interventional & Vein Associates in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ramdev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Interventional & Vein Associates
    2215 Nebraska Ave Ste 3-D, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 410-4050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramdev?

    Oct 19, 2021
    My VA Medical Group found problems with my Arteries that needed attention. My Personal Physician recommended Dr. Ramdev and I was given an appointment rapidly. His Staff made the whole thing a real pleasant experience and Dr. Ramdev explained to me in terms I could understand what was going on and why I did not need the stenting I assumed would be necessary and told me. He also told my personal Physician. What started as a dread to me turned out to be a very pleasant and meaningful experience in a very short time. Thank you all.
    Harold Dillon — Oct 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramdev to family and friends

    Dr. Ramdev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramdev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD.

    About Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588629620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard Univ|Harvard University, Beth Israel/ Deaconess Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramdev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramdev works at Vascular Interventional & Vein Associates in Fort Pierce, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramdev’s profile.

    Dr. Ramdev has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramdev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramdev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.