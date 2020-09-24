Overview

Dr. Praneet Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.