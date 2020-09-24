Dr. Praneet Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praneet Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Praneet Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
2
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
3
Tri-City Vein Center6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
4
Tri-City Cardiology2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
5
Tri-City Cardiology8765 E Bell Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
6
Tri-City Cardiology6750 E Baywood Ave # 506, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
7
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants36543 N Gantzel Rd Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment with Dr. Sharma was awesome. He took the time to talk and answer my questions. He never made me feel like he was rushed. I was very happy with him.
About Dr. Praneet Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
