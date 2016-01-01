Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baratam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD
Overview of Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD
Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Baratam works at
Dr. Baratam's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baratam?
About Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1487970570
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baratam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baratam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baratam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baratam works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baratam. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baratam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baratam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baratam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.