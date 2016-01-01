See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD

Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Baratam works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baratam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487970570
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praneeth Baratam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baratam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baratam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baratam works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Baratam’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baratam. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baratam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baratam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baratam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

