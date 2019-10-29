See All Nephrologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Pranjal Jain, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pranjal Jain, MD

Dr. Pranjal Jain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Delhi, College of Med Sciences, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lifelink Immunology Laboratory
    409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 844-5470
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    TGH Transplant Institute at Lee County
    13685 Doctors Way Ste 330, Fort Myers, FL 33912 (239) 224-3501
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tampa
    4710 N Habana Ave Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33614 (813) 910-0030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Florida Kidney Physicians
    3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 201, Riverview, FL 33578 (813) 910-0030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Viral Infection
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Viral Infection

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Viral Infection
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Sinus Tachycardia
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hemodialysis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hydronephrosis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Lipid Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peritoneal Dialysis
Plasmapheresis
Pneumonia
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Systemic Vasculitis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Amyloidosis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2019
    He was very Knowledgeable and listened well. I have a long history being a two year out kidney transplant patient. I used CBD Hemp Oil to prolong my kidney function and went 9 years in 4th stage kidney failure without dialysis. Cystic Kidneys. He understood everthing I told to him about my history and understood about CBD Hemp oil. com. Very good doc. Very informed and patient friendly.
    Michelle DeMello — Oct 29, 2019
    About Dr. Pranjal Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730408121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Delhi, College of Med Sciences, New Delhi, India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranjal Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Viral Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

