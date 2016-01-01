Dr. Prarthna Kulandaisamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulandaisamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prarthna Kulandaisamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Prarthna Kulandaisamy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College Dr M.G.R. Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates2301 S Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prarthna Kulandaisamy, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Kilpauk Medical College Dr M.G.R. Medical University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulandaisamy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulandaisamy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulandaisamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulandaisamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulandaisamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulandaisamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulandaisamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.