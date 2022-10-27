Overview of Dr. Prasad Chalasani, MD

Dr. Prasad Chalasani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Chalasani works at Florida Heart Center in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.