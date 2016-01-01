Overview of Dr. Prasad Chandra, MD

Dr. Prasad Chandra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Chandra works at Greater Cincinnati Associated Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.