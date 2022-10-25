Dr. Prasad Kannaeganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannaeganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Kannaeganti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates6331 Boulevard 26 Ste 220, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 628-0284
Mid Cities Dialysis Center117 E Harwood Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 268-0830
- Texas Health Heb
Dr K wants to SEE you, your meds, and see results from blood work you have had done prior to your visit! VERY punctual, articulate and great bed side manner. If you don't understand something... ask. He will explain in detail!! Love him!
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1114922630
- University Of New Mexico
- Metro Hospital Ny Med College
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kannaeganti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kannaeganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannaeganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannaeganti works at
Dr. Kannaeganti has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannaeganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kannaeganti speaks Hindi and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannaeganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannaeganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannaeganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannaeganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.