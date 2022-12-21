Dr. Prasad Konda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Konda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasad Konda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Konda works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiology Associates13005 Southern Blvd Ste 145, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 798-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been patients of Dr. Konda for 29 years. I first went to him for atrial fibrillation. I recommended my wife for cholesterol treatment 28 years ago. I am now 86 years old and still alive due to his diligent treatment and care over the years. I and my wife highly recommend the knowledgeable Dr. Prasad Konda! The review should have listed a six-star for him!
About Dr. Prasad Konda, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hosp-Suny Ston
- Long Island College Hospital
- Brooklyn Hosp
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
