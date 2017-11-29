Dr. Prasad Panthagani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panthagani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Panthagani, MD
Overview of Dr. Prasad Panthagani, MD
Dr. Prasad Panthagani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panthagani's Office Locations
- 1 701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste B210, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panthagani is extremely knowledgeable, very smart, kind, focused, caring and patient.
About Dr. Prasad Panthagani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609945427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panthagani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panthagani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panthagani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panthagani speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Panthagani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panthagani.
