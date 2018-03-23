Dr. Prasad Paturu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paturu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Paturu, MD
Overview
Dr. Prasad Paturu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Paturu works at
Locations
Johanna Congleton Cnm PA6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 201, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 443-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 4325 N Josey Ln Ste 202, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 443-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paturu is an expert in analyzing the issue related to heart problems. He is very jovial, easy to work with, ask many questions to patients to understand the issue, gives confidence when the problem is . My experience with him was very good while dealing my case. I would recommend him #1 choice for heart related problems.
About Dr. Prasad Paturu, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871531434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paturu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paturu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paturu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paturu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paturu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paturu.
