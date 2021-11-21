Overview

Dr. Prasad Podila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Podila works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.