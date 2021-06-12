Overview of Dr. Prasad Reddy, MD

Dr. Prasad Reddy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Prasad V Reddy MD in Visalia, CA with other offices in Porterville, CA and Tulare, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.