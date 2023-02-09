Overview of Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD

Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane Sch Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health-Fosston.



Dr. Sawardeker works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Fosston, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.