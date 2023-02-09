Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawardeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD
Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane Sch Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health-Fosston.
Dr. Sawardeker works at
Dr. Sawardeker's Office Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900Monday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 Directions (218) 435-1212Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Fosston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sawardeker and his team have taken wonderful care of me, through quite an accident. They repaired a broken wrist, broken ankle, and shoulder injuries, including a torn rotator cuff. I am jogging a mile and a half on the ankle; the wrist is close to fully operational (and will get there in time); and the shoulder/rotator cuff is responding well to aggressive OT. The entire time they cared for me, I felt like I really mattered as a person and patient—when Dr. Sawardeker says my name, it feels like a friend. He and his team were beyond capable, supportive and encouraging when I needed it most!
About Dr. Prasad Sawardeker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1154522746
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Tulane Sch Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sawardeker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawardeker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawardeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawardeker works at
Dr. Sawardeker has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawardeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sawardeker speaks Hindi, Marathi and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawardeker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawardeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawardeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawardeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.