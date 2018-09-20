Dr. Prasad Srinivasan, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Srinivasan, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prasad Srinivasan, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Basoda Med School.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 131 New London Tpke Ste 101, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-8904
Allergy Associates of Hartford, PC19 Woodland St Ste 11, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 246-7273
Allergy Associates of Hartford300 Hebron Ave Ste 203, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-8904
Allergy Associates of Hartford, PC862 E Main St, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 440-9190
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I honestly can't understand ANY negative reviews for Dr. Srinivasan. His office staff is extremely friendly, wait times are minimal if non-existent despite a lot of patients and he takes his time and truly makes sure you understand the issues/diagnosis. Yes...there is a lot of testing, but it's because he wants to be thorough and have an accurate diagnosis. I would highly recommend him.
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Brookdale University Hospital and Med Center
- Basoda Med School
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
