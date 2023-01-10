Dr. Prasad Sureddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sureddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Sureddi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Sureddi's Office Locations
Peter Zdankiewicz M.d. LLC10 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sureddi was so thorough and the office staff was so kind.
About Dr. Prasad Sureddi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Waterbury Hosp
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sureddi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sureddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sureddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sureddi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sureddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sureddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sureddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.