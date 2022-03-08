Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO
Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Dr. Thottam works at
Dr. Thottam's Office Locations
West7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 320C, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 571-3600
East42700 Garfield Rd # 42700, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (248) 571-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thottam?
He’s was so sweet and patient with my son! Loved him!
About Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851720312
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Detroit Medical Center
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- John Carroll University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Thottam works at
