See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO

Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.

Dr. Thottam works at Children's Hospital Of Michigan in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD
Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Thottam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West
    7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 320C, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 571-3600
  2. 2
    East
    42700 Garfield Rd # 42700, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 571-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Ear Ache
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cleft Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tracheobronchomalacia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Incompetence Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2022
    He’s was so sweet and patient with my son! Loved him!
    — Mar 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO
    About Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851720312
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Carroll University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
