Overview of Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO

Dr. Prasad Thottam, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.



Dr. Thottam works at Children's Hospital Of Michigan in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.